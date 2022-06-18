5,989 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Acquired by SAM Advisors LLC

SAM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen Lawrence B raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 51,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 54,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.05.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.
In other news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $2,784,413.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,093.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
