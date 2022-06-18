645 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Acquired by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,276,000 after acquiring an additional 35,397 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sysco from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $6,451,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,609,022. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $78.77 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.91%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

