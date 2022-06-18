666 Shares in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Bought by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 666 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $55,771,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $3,832,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $677,130,000 after purchasing an additional 53,795 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

NYSE SSD opened at $88.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.20. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.73 and a twelve month high of $141.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.83.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.60. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $493.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

In related news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $1,656,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,904.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.02, for a total transaction of $267,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,529.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,280 shares of company stock worth $2,110,512. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

