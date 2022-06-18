8PAY (8PAY) Trading Down 18.6% Over Last 7 Days

8PAY (8PAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 18th. 8PAY has a total market capitalization of $450,128.79 and $46,018.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, 8PAY has traded down 18.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 96.1% against the dollar and now trades at $614.47 or 0.03258342 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005296 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 62.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00124399 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00095484 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00014057 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

