8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CEO David Sipes Sells 39,440 Shares

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) CEO David Sipes sold 39,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $207,848.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,152.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David Sipes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, David Sipes sold 20,399 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $126,473.80.

On Monday, May 16th, David Sipes sold 13,915 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $110,485.10.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.50. The company has a market cap of $660.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. 8×8, Inc. has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $28.68.

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $181.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in 8X8 by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 0.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of 8X8 from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley upgraded 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on 8X8 from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on 8X8 from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

