9,906 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Acquired by Mason & Associates Inc

Mason & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,938,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $234,465,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,486 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,964 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $257.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average of $41.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.