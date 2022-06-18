Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ABEO opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $1.75.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

