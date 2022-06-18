Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Short Interest Down 17.3% in May

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 729,900 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the May 15th total of 883,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 866,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 15,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ATNM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.16. 200,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,232. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

