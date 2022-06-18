Adappter Token Price Tops $0.0149 (ADP)

Adappter Token (ADP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Adappter Token has a total market capitalization of $12.95 million and $1.73 million worth of Adappter Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Adappter Token has traded down 25.1% against the dollar. One Adappter Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.94 or 0.00297682 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 96.4% against the dollar and now trades at $444.16 or 0.02169788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00091023 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00012981 BTC.

Adappter Token Coin Profile

Adappter Token’s genesis date was August 19th, 2019. Adappter Token’s total supply is 4,954,376,143 coins and its circulating supply is 867,210,990 coins. Adappter Token’s official website is adappter.io/eng.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Adappter is designed to create ‘the Pleasant World’ connected by a Blockchain where users, partners, and everyone together improve value based on the spirit of fairness, sharing, and trust.Every moment the users enjoy in the Adappter ecosystem is converted into value and rewarded to all participants in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Adappter Token

