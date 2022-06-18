adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €235.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €235.00 ($244.79) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($260.42) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €340.00 ($354.17) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €260.00 ($270.83) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €193.00 ($201.04) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($197.92) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, adidas has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €279.29 ($290.93).

ADS stock opened at €166.00 ($172.92) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €185.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is €216.89. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($170.47) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($209.39).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

