Adirondack Trust Co. Has $439,000 Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.44. 3,046,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,809. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.25 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

PRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.62.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

