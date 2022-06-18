Adirondack Trust Co. Has $931,000 Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,863 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 30,764 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,667 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 57,120 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,079 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABT traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.53. 10,249,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,482,291. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.85 and its 200 day moving average is $122.15. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $101.24 and a 12 month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.25.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

