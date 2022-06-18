Adirondack Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $2,044,615.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,331 shares of company stock valued at $23,363,999 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.29.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.39. 9,042,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,792,313. The stock has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $77.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.88.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s payout ratio is 125.93%.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

