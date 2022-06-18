Adirondack Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VFH traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,406,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,851. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $74.85 and a twelve month high of $102.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.83.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.