Adirondack Trust Co. Purchases 517 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 24,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Waste Management by 8.4% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 60.1% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.8% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 162,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.57.

Waste Management stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.65. 3,307,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.97 and a 12 month high of $170.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.92. The company has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,961 shares of company stock worth $14,651,682. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

