Adirondack Trust Co. Raises Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MS. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

MS traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,285,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,227,647. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.55. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.49 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The company has a market cap of $127.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

