Adirondack Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,423,132,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 212.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,652,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,124,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206,885 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,871,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,219 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,708.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,666,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $535,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,827 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,837,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,783,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,446 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMD shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.15.

Shares of AMD traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.57. 105,125,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,436,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.43 and a 52-week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,700. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

