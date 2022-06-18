Adshares Price Tops $1.76 on Exchanges (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 18th. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $48.15 million and $957,253.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.76 or 0.00009202 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Adshares has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006806 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00010331 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005470 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 27,426,762 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.