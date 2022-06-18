Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC decreased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,232 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up 0.5% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Siena Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,869,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,006,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,775,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,818,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth $191,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY opened at $49.54 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.96.

