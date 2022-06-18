Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Makes New Investment in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 362,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,243,000. Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned about 45.34% of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,400,000.

NYSEARCA:FLJH opened at $28.49 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF has a twelve month low of $27.44 and a twelve month high of $33.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.42.

