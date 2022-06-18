Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Purchases 90,936 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 291,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,936 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 6.1% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $34,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,024,000. City Holding Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 30,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $99.58 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $98.36 and a one year high of $124.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.31.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

