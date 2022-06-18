Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 49,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 20,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $131.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.07 and a 200-day moving average of $153.40. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $129.56 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

