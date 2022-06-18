Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Takes Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRLN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.
SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $42.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.65. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $41.69 and a 1-year high of $46.34.
