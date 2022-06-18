Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 827,004 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 250,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,778 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 182,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $53.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.52. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

