Aeon Price Down 50.2% Over Last Week (AEON)

Aeon (AEON) traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. In the last week, Aeon has traded 50.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aeon has a total market cap of $620,018.76 and approximately $208.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can now be bought for about $0.0392 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.98 or 0.00555851 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 59.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001200 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

