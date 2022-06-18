Aeon Price Hits $0.0377 (AEON)

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000211 BTC on exchanges. Aeon has a market cap of $596,789.50 and $19.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded down 54.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.60 or 0.00556877 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001199 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000236 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

