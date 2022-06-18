Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Receives C$51.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$51.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on AFN. Scotiabank increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bankshares set a C$49.00 target price on Ag Growth International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James set a C$50.00 target price on Ag Growth International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Ag Growth International stock opened at C$30.07 on Friday. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of C$25.85 and a 12 month high of C$44.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.68. The company has a market cap of C$567.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50.

Ag Growth International ( TSE:AFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.39). The company had revenue of C$292.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$296.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ag Growth International will post 3.8699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

