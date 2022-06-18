AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGFS opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. AgroFresh Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $83.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clinton A. Jr. Lewis acquired 32,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $54,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at $54,164.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 38.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 38.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 17.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 8,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 21,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

