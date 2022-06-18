Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.43.

APD traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.97. 2,126,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.