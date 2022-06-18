Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) PT Lowered to €88.00

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €105.00 ($109.38) to €88.00 ($91.67) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Akzo Nobel from €112.00 ($116.67) to €110.00 ($114.58) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Akzo Nobel from €97.00 ($101.04) to €90.00 ($93.75) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Akzo Nobel from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group raised Akzo Nobel from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Akzo Nobel from €113.00 ($117.71) to €114.00 ($118.75) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Shares of Akzo Nobel stock opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.48. Akzo Nobel has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $43.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were given a $0.4748 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio is 54.66%.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

