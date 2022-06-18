Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) PT Lowered to €88.00

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2022

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOYGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €105.00 ($109.38) to €88.00 ($91.67) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Akzo Nobel from €112.00 ($116.67) to €110.00 ($114.58) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Akzo Nobel from €97.00 ($101.04) to €90.00 ($93.75) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Akzo Nobel from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group raised Akzo Nobel from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Akzo Nobel from €113.00 ($117.71) to €114.00 ($118.75) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Shares of Akzo Nobel stock opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.48. Akzo Nobel has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $43.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were given a $0.4748 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio is 54.66%.

About Akzo Nobel (Get Rating)

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.