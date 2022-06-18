Algorand (ALGO) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.98 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.98 billion and approximately $103.96 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001550 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00078350 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000558 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016529 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00052639 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.23 or 0.00248097 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00008004 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,263,130,968 coins and its circulating supply is 6,869,292,049 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.