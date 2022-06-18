Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 6,691.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 119,848 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 4.2% of Centric Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $13,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.24. 73,019,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,346,918. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $230.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $277.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.49.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.