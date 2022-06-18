Alliance Fan Token (ALL) Hits Market Cap of $178,635.80

Alliance Fan Token (ALL) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. During the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One Alliance Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000935 BTC on exchanges. Alliance Fan Token has a market capitalization of $178,635.80 and approximately $19,774.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 52.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00141329 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 98.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.46 or 0.01087294 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00096184 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00013838 BTC.

Alliance Fan Token Profile

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

Buying and Selling Alliance Fan Token

