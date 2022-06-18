Alliance Global Partners Lowers HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) to Neutral

Alliance Global Partners cut shares of HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HEXO. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded HEXO from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded HEXO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded HEXO from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on HEXO from $1.20 to $0.90 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.14.

Get HEXO alerts:

Shares of NYSE HEXO opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. HEXO has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.55.

HEXO ( NYSE:HEXO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.31). HEXO had a negative return on equity of 25.67% and a negative net margin of 554.24%. Research analysts anticipate that HEXO will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in HEXO by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 106,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 16,169 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in HEXO by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 26,426 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in HEXO by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 36,423 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in HEXO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in HEXO by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 428,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 42,220 shares during the period. 27.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEXO Company Profile (Get Rating)

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.