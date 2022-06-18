Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $200.00

Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 200 ($2.43) and last traded at GBX 201.50 ($2.45), with a volume of 1295622 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 214.50 ($2.60).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 233.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 275.86. The firm has a market cap of £847.38 million and a P/E ratio of 3.63.

In other Allianz Technology Trust news, insider Neeta Patel purchased 220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.73) per share, with a total value of £495 ($600.80).

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

