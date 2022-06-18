Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.7% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after buying an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $431,244,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. StockNews.com cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,297.86.

GOOGL opened at $2,142.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,322.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2,611.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

