Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.79-$4.93 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Shares of MO opened at $45.31 on Friday. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.02. The firm has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

