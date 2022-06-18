Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $65.60

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $65.60 and last traded at $66.16, with a volume of 11470 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.04.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMBA. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.53.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.21 and its 200 day moving average is $122.45.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $90.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $833,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 250 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $25,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,547 shares of company stock valued at $1,546,828 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at $1,023,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Ambarella by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Ambarella by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

