American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $35.00 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of AAT opened at $29.51 on Thursday. American Assets Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.42 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 1,197 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.15 per share, with a total value of $38,483.55. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,107,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,766,284.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.21 per share, with a total value of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,026,619 shares in the company, valued at $71,357,254.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 110,811 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,831. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 201,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 14.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 643,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after purchasing an additional 82,543 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 22.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,579 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

