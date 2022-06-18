American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Director Noel Joseph Spiegel Buys 10,000 Shares

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) Director Noel Joseph Spiegel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $349,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Noel Joseph Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Noel Joseph Spiegel purchased 20,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.13. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.34.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,997 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 104.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 868,397 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $22,405,000 after buying an additional 442,967 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 325,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEO shares. B. Riley lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut American Eagle Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $34.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.85.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

