American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Director Noel Joseph Spiegel Buys 10,000 Shares

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) Director Noel Joseph Spiegel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $349,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Noel Joseph Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 10th, Noel Joseph Spiegel purchased 20,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00.
Shares of AEO stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.13. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.34.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,997 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 104.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 868,397 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $22,405,000 after buying an additional 442,967 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 325,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEO shares. B. Riley lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut American Eagle Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $34.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.85.
About American Eagle Outfitters (Get Rating)
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.