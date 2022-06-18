American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises approximately 1.9% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMT. Bank of America began coverage on American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.29.

AMT stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $236.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,291,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,956. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.11 and a 200 day moving average of $251.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.96%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

