American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Short Interest Up 30.9% in May

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the May 15th total of 3,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several analysts have commented on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on American Tower from €295.00 ($307.29) to €284.00 ($295.83) in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.29.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower stock opened at $236.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.11 and its 200-day moving average is $251.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.96%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Tower by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after buying an additional 900,101 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of American Tower by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 14,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 77.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 11,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.