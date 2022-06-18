American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Short Interest Up 30.9% in May

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the May 15th total of 3,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Several analysts have commented on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on American Tower from €295.00 ($307.29) to €284.00 ($295.83) in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.29.
American Tower stock opened at $236.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.11 and its 200-day moving average is $251.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.96%.
In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Tower by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after buying an additional 900,101 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of American Tower by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 14,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 77.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 11,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.
About American Tower (Get Rating)
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
