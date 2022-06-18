American Trust Acquires New Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE WMT opened at $118.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $324.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.20 and a 200-day moving average of $140.80.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.56.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $4,100,950. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.