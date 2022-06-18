American Trust Acquires New Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American Trust bought a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,228 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 42,792 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in American Express by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 226,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $36,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.17.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $144.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 12 month low of $136.49 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.16.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.84%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

