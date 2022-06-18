American Trust Acquires Shares of 3,070 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $192.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.83 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.15.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.41.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

