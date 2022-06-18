American Trust Acquires Shares of 4,738 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,036,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,333,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,428,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,237 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,983,000 after purchasing an additional 944,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALL. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.31.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate stock opened at $120.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.08.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

