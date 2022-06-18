American Trust Buys Shares of 8,236 Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

American Trust bought a new stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $73,431,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 452.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 14,046 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 5,532.2% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 197,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,912,000 after purchasing an additional 194,236 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,212,000 after purchasing an additional 131,074 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.91.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $65.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.17. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.11 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.89 and a 200 day moving average of $82.15.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.44 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

