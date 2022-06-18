American Trust Invests $7.36 Million in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

American Trust purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,361,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 0.6% of American Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $5,968,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 71,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,447,000 after buying an additional 43,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $274.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.46. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

