American Trust Makes New $661,000 Investment in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

American Trust acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,355 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $300,008.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,251.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $114,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $59.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.92 and a 12 month high of $67.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 23.13%. Analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

SYBT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

