American Trust Makes New $960,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

IWD opened at $140.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.89. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.96 and a 52-week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

